1,375 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Purchased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,375 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $153,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Expedia Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 47,555 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Expedia Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 5,060 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $222.87 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.01 and a 1 year high of $229.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.61. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.77.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,971.68. The trade was a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

