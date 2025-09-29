14,334 Shares in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF $ITM Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 447,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,331,000 after purchasing an additional 148,426 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 51,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,635,000.

BATS:ITM opened at $46.49 on Monday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $47.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

