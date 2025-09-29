1,797 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Bought by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,462,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,286,000 after acquiring an additional 604,120 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in Airbnb by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,944,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,125 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,402,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,979,000 after purchasing an additional 106,135 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,282,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 74.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,255,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,924,000 after buying an additional 1,389,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $849,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 461,361 shares in the company, valued at $62,680,505.46. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $281,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,850,752.80. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,437,726 shares of company stock worth $186,661,639. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price objective on Airbnb and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.46.

ABNB opened at $123.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $163.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.71.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

