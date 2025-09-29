1,948 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Bought by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,948 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 32.9% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.9% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 10,517 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $117.19 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.85.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Melius Research started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

