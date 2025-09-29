2,140 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU Bought by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 11,280.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,923,000 after acquiring an additional 860,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $90,010,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,206,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,777,000 after purchasing an additional 678,028 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,751,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,571,000 after buying an additional 216,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,789,000 after buying an additional 178,888 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. Wall Street Zen raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.08.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $104.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.03.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%.The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

