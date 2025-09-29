2,998 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $86.90.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG stock opened at $82.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.70. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.78%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

