3,000 Shares in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. $MUA Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUA. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,928,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 78,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 58,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

