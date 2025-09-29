3,332 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Bought by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.8% in the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 25,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $783,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 503,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,932,000 after buying an additional 30,878 shares during the period. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 13,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research raised NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho set a $78.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,610 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE stock opened at $75.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $156.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

