4,368 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,001,000 after acquiring an additional 476,763 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 30,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $529,264,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,513,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 300,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,597,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price objective on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price objective on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $67.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

