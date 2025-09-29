4,482 Shares in RB Global, Inc. $RBA Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter worth about $118,821,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter worth about $95,285,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,773,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,150,000 after acquiring an additional 557,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter worth about $54,584,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,436,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,360,000 after acquiring an additional 516,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,140. This trade represents a 22.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 45,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,022,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,832,590. This trade represents a 29.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,209 shares of company stock worth $6,090,521 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of RBA stock opened at $107.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.58 and a 200-day moving average of $106.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.08 and a 12-month high of $119.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. RB Global’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.39%.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

