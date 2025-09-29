478 Shares in Deere & Company $DE Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Novem Group grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Melius Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Melius raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.06.

DE stock opened at $463.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $125.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.95. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $387.03 and a 52 week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

