610 Shares in Unum Group $UNM Bought by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNM. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 231.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 9,017.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 719,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,620,000 after buying an additional 711,725 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Unum Group from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $78.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $84.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

