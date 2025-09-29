6,142 Shares in Globant S.A. $GLOB Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Get Globant alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Globant by 29.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 23.6% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Globant by 194.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 140.9% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Globant by 53.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

Globant Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $57.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.87. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $54.36 and a 1 year high of $238.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $614.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.66 million. Globant had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Globant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.530- EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.120- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.