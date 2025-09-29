7,665 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.92. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1636 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

