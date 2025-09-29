815 Shares in F5, Inc. $FFIV Purchased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 815 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FCG Investment Co bought a new stake in F5 during the second quarter worth about $826,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of F5 by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 568 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in F5 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,458 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $324.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.48. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.24 and a 1-year high of $337.39.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.67. F5 had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 22.06%.The business had revenue of $780.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total value of $1,706,905.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,963.84. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.73, for a total value of $417,206.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,101.27. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on F5 from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on F5 from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.89.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

