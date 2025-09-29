Adirondack Trust Co. Buys 895 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,401 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 5.2% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 189,998 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,515,000 after acquiring an additional 41,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.3%

NVDA opened at $178.19 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total transaction of $7,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 138,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,647,161. This trade represents a 22.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,050,558 shares of company stock valued at $701,164,609. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

