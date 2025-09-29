Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Holdings Cut by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 286.2% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSE A opened at $123.45 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.91.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

