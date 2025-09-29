Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.53.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AP.UN. TD Securities upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 15th.

Shares of TSE AP.UN opened at C$21.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.06. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$13.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal.

