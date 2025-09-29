Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.4% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,866 shares of company stock worth $52,363,610 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $246.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.28. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $256.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.