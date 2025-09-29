Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Acquired by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 706.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,302,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,811 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,901 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,034,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,173 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $246.54 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $256.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,866 shares of company stock valued at $52,363,610 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

