Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,077 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.1% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,037,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.04.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $219.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.44 and its 200-day moving average is $210.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,772,985 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,346,118 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

