Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.04.

AMZN opened at $219.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.44 and a 200-day moving average of $210.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,772,985 shares of company stock worth $4,939,346,118. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

