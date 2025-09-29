Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.0% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.04.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,772,985 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,346,118. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $219.78 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

