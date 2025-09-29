Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,776 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Zacks Research cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.04.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $219.78 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,772,985 shares of company stock worth $4,939,346,118 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.