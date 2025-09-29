Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Raised by Grant Private Wealth Management Inc

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.1% of Grant Private Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TTP Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 33,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 25,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237,989 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 33,678 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $219.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.35.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.04.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,772,985 shares of company stock worth $4,939,346,118. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

