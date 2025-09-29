American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Stake Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 6.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $109.14 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,567.70. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.63.

American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

