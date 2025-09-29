AMETEK, Inc. $AME Stake Raised by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 4.9% in the first quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 1.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:AME opened at $186.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.