Analysts Set Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Target Price at $29.80

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2025

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPNGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Groupon from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Groupon from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. They set a “mixed” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continental General Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,847,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Groupon by 552.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,136,524 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $38,017,000 after acquiring an additional 962,337 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Groupon by 59.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,167,422 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $39,050,000 after acquiring an additional 434,963 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Groupon by 229.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 494,865 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $16,553,000 after acquiring an additional 344,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,148,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.75 and a beta of 0.68. Groupon has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The coupon company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.48. Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. Analysts predict that Groupon will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

