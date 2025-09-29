Analyzing LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) & Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) and LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and LGI Homes”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors $47.07 million 8.56 $5.86 million $0.76 61.36 LGI Homes $2.20 billion 0.54 $196.07 million $6.63 7.84

Institutional & Insider Ownership

LGI Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Transcontinental Realty Investors. LGI Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transcontinental Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

84.9% of LGI Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 86.2% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of LGI Homes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and LGI Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 0.00 LGI Homes 1 2 2 0 2.20

LGI Homes has a consensus target price of $75.67, suggesting a potential upside of 45.48%. Given LGI Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LGI Homes is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and LGI Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors 13.88% 0.41% 0.33% LGI Homes 7.63% 8.00% 4.21%

Risk & Volatility

Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LGI Homes has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LGI Homes beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. The Company also holds mortgage receivables.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc. designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties. It serves customers in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Utah. LGI Homes, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

