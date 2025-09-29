Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.0% of TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Apple by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 662,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $135,771,000 after acquiring an additional 96,800 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in Apple by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Apple by 573,627.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,065,374,000 after acquiring an additional 205,656,808 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,932,508 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $601,663,000 after acquiring an additional 105,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $255.46 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.22.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, HSBC set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

