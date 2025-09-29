Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 1,474 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 110.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Monday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.56.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $137.46 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $166.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.11 and its 200-day moving average is $120.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 14.82%.The business had revenue of $829.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 13.00%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

