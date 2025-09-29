Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Wingstop Inc. $WING

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 106.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 121.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 280.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 22.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Wingstop news, CFO Alex Kaleida sold 5,400 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.09, for a total value of $2,030,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,864.58. The trade was a 39.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 11,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $4,421,118.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,838 shares of company stock worth $8,118,535 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of WING opened at $247.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.28. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.00 and a 12 month high of $427.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 25.61%.The company had revenue of $174.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wingstop from $296.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wingstop from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Wingstop from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.