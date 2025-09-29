Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Edison International $EIX

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Edison International by 96.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $55.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Edison International has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $88.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.69.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

