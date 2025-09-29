Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 268 Shares of Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $45,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 866.7% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total transaction of $208,394.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $845,521.92. This trade represents a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $321.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.36.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.5%

VMC opened at $299.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.89 and a 200-day moving average of $266.71. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials Company has a 52 week low of $215.08 and a 52 week high of $302.21.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

