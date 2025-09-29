Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stake in The Middleby Corporation $MIDD

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Middleby alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Middleby by 59.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,029,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,931 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter worth $29,733,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 578,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,920,000 after buying an additional 141,769 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 21,915.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 136,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 136,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Middleby by 34.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 501,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,329,000 after acquiring an additional 129,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $133.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Middleby Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $977.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.59 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Middleby from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Middleby to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Middleby

Middleby Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.