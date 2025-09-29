Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 163.3% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 113,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after acquiring an additional 70,344 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 84.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 11.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $210.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $246.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 7,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.49 per share, for a total transaction of $996,168.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 184,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,318,418.05. The trade was a 4.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $126.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.06. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.00 and a 1 year high of $259.01.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Align Technology had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

