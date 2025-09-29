Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,143 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 34.2% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 147,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in Devon Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

Devon Energy Stock Up 3.4%

DVN opened at $36.97 on Monday. Devon Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $43.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

