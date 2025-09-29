Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 4,621 Shares of Polaris Inc. $PII

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Polaris by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Polaris by 191.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Polaris by 7,462.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Polaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research cut Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Shares of PII opened at $58.86 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $86.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.18.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.35. Polaris had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Polaris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently -142.55%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

