Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 424.33.

BARC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 355 to GBX 435 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup cut Barclays to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 360 to GBX 366 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 420 to GBX 500 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 405 to GBX 455 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Shore Capital upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 395 to GBX 410 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th.

In other news, insider John Kingman bought 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 371 per share, with a total value of £8,625.75. Also, insider Robert Berry bought 2,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 371 per share, with a total value of £9,219.35. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,377 shares of company stock worth $9,785,867 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 383.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 370.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 330.42. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 216.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 389.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 946.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported GBX 11.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Barclays will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

