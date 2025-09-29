Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 30,970 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Best Buy by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 721 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $14,511,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $275,170.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,650.50. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,941,472. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Best Buy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Best Buy Stock Up 2.6%

BBY stock opened at $76.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.94. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $103.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 104.97%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

