Biogen Inc. $BIIB Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Biogen by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 63,919.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 254,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,866,000 after acquiring an additional 254,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 22.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $137.37 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $197.70. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Biogen from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Biogen from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Biogen

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $300,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,550. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,850.60. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.