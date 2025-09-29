Bitcoin Stocks Worth Watching – September 26th

Get alerts:

IREN, Cipher Mining, and Riot Platforms are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” refers to shares of publicly traded companies whose core business activities, revenue streams, or asset holdings are closely tied to Bitcoin. These typically include Bitcoin mining firms, blockchain technology providers, and corporations that hold significant amounts of Bitcoin on their balance sheets. By buying these stocks, investors gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements and the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem without owning the digital currency itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

