Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.4063.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Down 1.2%

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 90,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 393,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 54.4% during the first quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXSL stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $34.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 44.25%.The company had revenue of $344.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.4%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is 108.45%.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Featured Articles

