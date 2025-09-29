BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) versus Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Financial Contrast

Profitability

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crimson Wine Group 0.41% 0.16% 0.13% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Crimson Wine Group has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crimson Wine Group $72.99 million 1.48 $850,000.00 N/A N/A BrewBilt Brewing $500,000.00 0.00 -$18.45 million N/A N/A

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and BrewBilt Brewing”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Crimson Wine Group has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Summary

Crimson Wine Group beats BrewBilt Brewing on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services. The company sells its products under the Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brand names. It offers wines to distributors, as well as directly to consumers through wine club memberships and direct phone calls, as well as its website, third-party websites, and other online sales. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company engages in the fermentation, production, packaging, and sale of a portfolio of craft beers in North America and Europe. The company sells audio/visual components, as well as merchandise. It serves grocery chains, restaurants, and various hospitality chains. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

