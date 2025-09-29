Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 30.7% during the first quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC now owns 31,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Macquarie began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.48.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $334.53 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $313.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 85.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

