Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Has $9.83 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.5% of Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 58,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 39,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 20.4% during the second quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 65,283 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 69,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $255.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.87 and a 200-day moving average of $213.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Phillip Securities cut Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.66.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

