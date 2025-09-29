Cassia Capital Partners LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.9% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.6% during the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 22,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 30.1% during the second quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.9% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $880.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $812.00 to $897.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $826.05.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $743.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $751.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $671.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,343,464.11. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total value of $46,557,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 237,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,059,219.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,819 shares of company stock worth $176,241,968. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.