Castleview Partners LLC Purchases 157 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enzi Wealth raised its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Management LLC WI raised its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI now owns 6,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $246.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.93 and a 200-day moving average of $183.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $256.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,866 shares of company stock valued at $52,363,610 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.44.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

