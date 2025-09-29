Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $1,541,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $3,463,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $243.52 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.30 and a 1-year high of $255.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.45 and a 200-day moving average of $229.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $231.38.

View Our Latest Report on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.