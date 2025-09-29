Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.7% of Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the first quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $403,947.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,237,562.19. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.20, for a total value of $399,214.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,345,989.20. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,819 shares of company stock valued at $176,241,968 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $743.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $751.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $671.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial set a $880.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $920.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $826.05.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

